SEMO Spotlight: Reese Hammond

Reese Hammond is the Director of The Lighthouse, a student organization ministry at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). He spoke with KRCU Public Radio about his experiences serving Southeast Missouri State University's international student population on and off-campus, and the various activities his organization and volunteers provide for student outreach.

Hammond also talked about how his life has been enriched by opening his doors to students from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and sharing time with them through ministry.

In recognition of his dedication to the international student community, Reese was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation at the Spring 2023 International Student Recognition Picnic. The certificate read, "In recognition and sincere appreciation for going above and beyond in serving the International Student community at Southeast and in Cape Girardeau."