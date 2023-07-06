© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Reese Hammond

By Raihan Rahman
Published July 6, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT
Reese Hammond, Director of The Lighthouse, a student organization ministry at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) recently visited the KRCU Public Radio studios to speak about his recognition by Southeast Missouri State for his dedication to the international student community.
Raihan Rahman
/
KRCU
Reese Hammond, Director of The Lighthouse, a student organization ministry at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) recently visited the KRCU Public Radio studios to speak about his recognition by Southeast Missouri State for his dedication to the international student community.

Reese Hammond is the Director of The Lighthouse, a student organization ministry at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). He spoke with KRCU Public Radio about his experiences serving Southeast Missouri State University's international student population on and off-campus, and the various activities his organization and volunteers provide for student outreach.

Hammond also talked about how his life has been enriched by opening his doors to students from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and sharing time with them through ministry.

In recognition of his dedication to the international student community, Reese was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation at the Spring 2023 International Student Recognition Picnic. The certificate read, "In recognition and sincere appreciation for going above and beyond in serving the International Student community at Southeast and in Cape Girardeau."

Certificate of Appreciation presented to Reese Hammond at the Spring 2023 International Student Recognition Picnic from Southeast Missouri State University.
Raihan Rahman
/
KRCU
Certificate of Appreciation presented to Reese Hammond at the Spring 2023 International Student Recognition Picnic from Southeast Missouri State University.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight International Education
Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer during All Things Considered and is the host of 'SEMO Spotlight'.
See stories by Raihan Rahman