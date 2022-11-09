SEMO Spotlight: Chandrakanth Bogra

Chandrakanth Bogra, a Computer Science Major at Southeast Missouri State University, discusses his work as a Graduate Assistant in Mathematics Department. He conducts research himself and works as a teaching assistant using his skills in many fields. He is very good at numbers and calculations, which he learned in his undergraduate degree, which helps him to make his work great. He talked about his career and opportunities in IT, his hobbies, and how Semo played an important role in his life.

