Greetings and happy Turkey month! That’s not an official recognition of course, just the month that the holiday table centerpiece is often turkey. It’s also when cooking magazines have an abundance of fall fruits and veggies gracing the holiday tables, and usually hidden in plain sight, is one of my favorite underappreciated gems.

It’s pomegranate season—brought to us from the San Joaquin Valley in California. And I love them!

They are a flavor bomb of juicy, nutritious sweetness with a long shelf-life, 1-2 months in the fridge and yes, they are weird looking and sometimes referred to as “tough as old boots.”

You can’t miss them in the produce section. They’re at peak flavor season thru December, and they’re challenging you to indulge.

Though it’s not the oldest cultivated fruit—figs, dates, grapes, and olives predate it by a few thousand years—pomegranates are believed to have been cultivated about 5,000 years ago.

It’s identified as Punica granatum, or the fruit with many grains, and believed to have accompanied humankind from its origins to present day. It was domesticated as early as 2500 BCE, and its origins is believed to span Caucasus and the Iranian plateau, including modern-day Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Iranian and ancient Eastern traditions suggest that the pomegranate, rather than the apple, was the actual forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. They appear frequently in the Bible as symbols of abundance, fertility, blessing, and God's provision, and a Jewish tradition holds that a pomegranate contains 613 seeds, which corresponds to the 613 commandments found in the Torah.

The fruits long journey through history has well documented medicinal properties. It was known in Greek and ancient Chinese medicine as a cure all, treating wounds, swelling, dysentery, dental problems, and intestinal and digestive troubles. And current research suggests it’s an antioxidant full of fiber and vitamin C, heart, blood pressure and gut support, cellular cleanup (that sounds interesting) and skin vitality.

How do you get inside this strange fruit? The wooden spoon method is the fastest. Slice off the crown, or the top, cut a line down from top to bottom, and gently open it into sections. Turn the cut-side upside down and use a wooden spoon to whack out the seeds, called arils (arrowls). Easy peasy.

There’s a bowl of water method where you drop the sections in cold water and play around with them until they drop to the bottom of the bowl. Maybe less messy but also less fun.

Now that you have it open, what are you going to do with it? I enjoy them plain, right out of a bowl, as a snack but they’re also good sprinkled over yogurt or oatmeal. They will add a pop of red to your green holiday veggie or charcuterie board, and you can throw them in your cranberry sauce. Or, better yet, how about a pomegranate martini, margarita, sparkler, or holiday punch? Cheers to that! And do you have a bottle of pomegranate molasses in your pantry? It’s amazing stuff. You need a bottle; you just didn’t know it.

Here’s wishing you a very merry pomegranate season!

Sources:

https://daily.jstor.org/the-pomegranate-in-history-and-myth/

https://www.ahpa.org/herbs_in_history_pomegranate

How to cut a pomegranate