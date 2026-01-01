Latin Perspective - Latin Jazz Weekly

Tuesdays 2 to 3 p.m.

Latin Perspective is a weekly 1-hour radio show that features contemporary and classic Afro-Latin / Latin Jazz music.

Latin Perspective presents music from the legends and early pioneers as well as the contemporary artists of today who have and continue to play a major role in the historical continuum of Afro-Latin / Latin Jazz music. In addition to the music, you can also learn about the history and development of the music and the various rhythms, styles, and forms of this rich musical tradition.