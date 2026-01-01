Tony Vasques

Tony is considered both a purveyor and exponent of Afro - Latin / Latin Jazz Music.

His mission is to promote, preserve, and stimulate public knowledge of, and further the development of, Afro-Latin /Latin Jazz Music.

Tony fulfills his mission with both his Latin Perspective radio show and a blog ( latin-perspective.blogspot.com) .

His radio show features both classic and contemporary Latin Jazz Music, presents music from the contemporary artists of today along with the music from the early pioneers and innovators who created the music.

In addition, his radio show gives an historical overview of the music by surveying the history and development of the music, highlighting the celebrated musicians who were pivotal figures that stood out at various points and were present in the significant turning points in the history of the music.