Going Public: Heather Collier with Southeast MO Food Bank Talks About 2025 Annual Report and Community Impact

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Heather Collier, the Communications Manager at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, about the recent 2025 Annual Report, which provides a full picture of the organization's community impact throughout the region. The report was shared with the public on February 17, 2026.

In 2025, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank faced unique challenges, including tornadoes and a government shutdown affecting SNAP. They distributed over 14 million pounds of food, equating to 12.3 million meals, and served an average of 80,000 individuals monthly.

Collier discussed the high rates of food insecurity in rural counties, with Southeast Missouri having the top five most food-insecure counties in the state. Overall, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves 16 counties, with its main warehouse located just outside of Sikeston.

She explained that rural counties often face challenges such as limited job opportunities, transportation barriers, and a lack of grocery stores, making them highly vulnerable to food insecurity.

Despite a 30 percent increase in their food budget for 2026, they received 664,000 fewer pounds from the USDA's TEFAP program. The food bank operated 300 mobile food pantries, each serving around 200 families, and relied heavily on over 4,500 volunteers throughout 2025—contributing around $350,000 worth of labor to the effort.

They also source produce from local farmers and retail rescue programs. The food bank encourages volunteering, donations, and social media sharing to support their efforts.

More details about donations and volunteer opportunities can be found on their website, semofoodbank.org.