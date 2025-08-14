Going Public: Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Partnership Expands Service for Region and SEMO in Summer-Fall 2025

On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Ginny Smith, Executive Director of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA).

She discusses the CTA's partnership with Southeast Missouri State University to provide expanded transportation for students, replacing the SEMO shuttle program with CTA buses.

Smith says CTA's ridership increased by nearly 100% from July 2022 to May 2023 due to efficiency and community partnerships. The new service will offer more frequent access to local businesses and amenities.

Additionally, CTA collaborated with FlixBus to establish a bus stop in Cape Girardeau, offering affordable routes to cities such as Chicago and Memphis. Smith emphasized safety measures, including live camera footage and driver training, and encouraged the use of CTA's new transit app for better service planning.

Smith attributes the growth to leadership changes, efficiency, and increased partnerships with community boards, which help cover fares for those in need.

New Collaboration with SEMO

Jenny Smith explains the replacement of the SEMO shuttle program with CTA buses, which will cover the same routes and provide expanded transportation for students.

The new collaboration aims to make students feel more comfortable venturing off-campus and to create a complete transit package for the community.

CTA buses will pick up at International Village and the Nexus Building every 30 minutes, providing frequent access to various locations in Cape Girardeau.

The expanded service is expected to give students access to more of Cape Girardeau, including Walmart, the mall, and healthcare facilities, enhancing their interaction with local businesses.

Impact on Student Timeliness and Safety

Smith also talked about the launch of a new transit app which students to track bus locations and plan their trips better.

The app, sponsored by TripShot, allows users to plan their trips, receive reminders, and provide feedback to improve CTA services.

In case of bus delays, CTA has additional buses and drivers to ensure timely service, with a backup bus available within 30 minutes.

Safety measures include live camera footage on buses, immediate notifications to the operations manager, and driver training in de-escalation and handling hostile situations.

Collaboration with FlixBus

Smith also discussed another new partnership— the collaboration with FlixBus, which will have a stop at Cape County next to the CTA building, offering routes to Memphis and Chicago.

FlixBus purchased Greyhound, allowing it to expand upon existing routes, and the stop will include a bus shelter for passengers.

The partnership aims to provide more affordable travel options for students and community members to St. Louis, Memphis, and Chicago.

CTA will provide transportation from the FlixBus stop to various locations within Cape County, easing the transition for hub travelers.

Students and community members can visit the CTA website (cgcta.com) for updated information and to download the CTA app for bus routes and reminders.

