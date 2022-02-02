Going Public: SEMO Athletic Director Discusses Renovation of Houck Stadium
1 of 14 — South Sideline Conceptual Design Phasing, seating bowl view.PNG
South Sideline Conceptual Design Phasing, seating bowl view
2 of 14 — South Sideline Conceptual Design Phasing, aerial view.PNG
South Sideline Conceptual Design Phasing, aerial view
3 of 14 — Conceptual design of Phase 1.1, street view.JPG
Conceptual design of Phase 1.1, street view
4 of 14 — Gameday locker room conceptual design (Phase 1.2).JPG
Gameday locker room conceptual design (Phase 1.2)
5 of 14 — Conceptual design of Phase 1.1, aerial view.JPG
Conceptual design of Phase 1.1, aerial view
6 of 14 — South Sideline main entry conceptual design, street view (Phase 1.3).JPG
South Sideline main entry conceptual design, street view (Phase 1.3)
7 of 14 — Club level conceptual design (Phase 1.3).JPG
Club level conceptual design (Phase 1.3)
8 of 14 — South Sideline seating bowl and press box conceptual design, field view (Phase 1.3).JPG
South Sideline seating bowl and press box conceptual design, field view (Phase 1.3)
9 of 14 — North Sideline conceptual design, press box view (Phase 2).PNG
North Sideline conceptual design, press box view (Phase 2)
10 of 14 — Covered loge level conceptual design (Phase 1.3).PNG
Covered loge level conceptual design (Phase 1.3)
11 of 14 — Quarryland play area conceptual design, concourse view (Phase 2).PNG
Quarryland play area conceptual design, concourse view (Phase 2)
12 of 14 — Full project completion conceptual design, seating bowl view.PNG
Full project completion conceptual design, seating bowl view
13 of 14 — New field house entry conceptual design, street view (Phase 3).PNG
New field house entry conceptual design, street view (Phase 3)
14 of 14 — Full project completion conceptual design, aerial view.PNG
Full project completion conceptual design, aerial view
Houck Field is one of the most identifiable landmarks in Southeast Missouri. For nearly a century, SEMO fans have filled the stadium to cheer on the Football and Soccer teams as well as attend special events and more. The stadium has served SEMO for 91 years. But now, the institution is looking to the future with a heightened sense of urgency to rebuild its beloved landmark.
KRCU's Dan Woods spoke with SEMO Athletic Director Brady Barke to learn more about the plans to renovate Houck Stadium on the television program, SE Connect.
To learn more about the project, click here.