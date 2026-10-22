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Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Patrick Hopkins and Alexandra Joan Preview Southeast Symphony Orchestra Concert: 'The Romantics'

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:46 PM CDT
Mary Mims, 'Caffe Concerto' host, spoke with guest pianist Alexandra Joan and conductor Dr. Patrick Hopkins.
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
Mary Mims, 'Caffe Concerto' host, spoke with guest pianist Alexandra Joan and conductor Dr. Patrick Hopkins.

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims speaks with conductor Dr. Patrick Hopkins and guest pianist Alexandra Joan about the upcoming Southeast Symphony Orchestra concert, ' The Romantics'. The performance is Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Southeast MO State University River Campus, in Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

The Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra opens its season with three pillars of the Romantic orchestral repertoire. Pianist Alexandra Joan joins the orchestra for Franz Liszt's L'italiana in Algeri and Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 7 in D minor.

Conductor Patrick Hopkins discusses the challenges and moods of the works, along with guest pianist Alexandra Joan.

About Guest Pianist Alexandra Joan

Praised for her vibrant interpretations, the French-Romanian pianist Alexandra Joan is an active soloist and sought-after chamber player who performs extensively in Europe and in the United States. She has appeared at major venues and festivals in Europe, Israel, and the United States, including Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Bargemusic, The Greene Space, La Roque d’Anthéron Festival, Colmar International Festival, and Tel Hai.

Her first CD "Dances and Songs" was released in October 2014 on the Victor Elmaleh Collection.

Alexandra Joan started a Doctoral Program in Music Performance at the CUNY Graduate Center on a full scholarship in the Fall of 2015 and is currently studying with Ursula Oppens and Richard Goode.

About Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra

Dr. Patrick Hopkins is a cellist, conductor, active soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player, having performed nationally and internationally in venues such as Alice Tully Hall, David Geffen Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Merkin Hall, The New World Center, and Suntory Hall. He made his Lincoln Center debut in 2008 as soloist with the Juilliard Pre-College Orchestra and has appeared three times as soloist with the Fairbanks Symphony.

Dr. Hopkins currently serves as Assistant Professor of Cello and Bass at Southeast Missouri State University and Artistic Director and Conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra.

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Southeast Missouri State UniversitySoutheast River CampusSoutheast Missouri Symphony OrchestraDonald C. Bedell Performance Hall
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
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John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore