Exposition: Jim Hogg and James Linden Hogg, Preview 'Celebration 250 - MO' at Kellerman-Lorimier Hall, June 14, 2026

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Jim Hogg and James Linden Hogg, a father-son duo of musicians and historians.

James Linden Hogg is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, author, and historian who has won several awards, including induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2025.

They are part of the finale of events planned for the Semi-quincentennial Celebration at Kellerman-Lorimier Hall on June 14, 2026: Celebration 250 - MO.

About James Linden Hogg

James Linden Hogg shares his passion for music and history through performances and lectures on riverboats across America. Hogg’s instruments include fiddle, banjo, guitar, piano, bagpipes, mandolin, fife, penny-whistle, and accordion.

Along with his father, Jim, he is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Hogg earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Louisiana State University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

More can be found on his social media channel, and performances are on his YouTube channel @jameslindenhogg.

About 'Celebration 250 - MO'

Sunday, June 14, 2026: FINALE at Kellerman-Lorimier Hall, parking lot, 4 to 8 pm

Join us as we celebrate America 250!! Celebration event w/ speakers, an interpretative period music performance by James Linden Hogg, Shady Grove video, outdoor displays of our past month’s events along w/ displays by community members of other historic and civic groups, showcasing their events on humanities topics leading to freedom, justice, & liberty for all!

This is a FREE outdoor event!

Event Line Up:

An Update on The American Dream - Dr. Joel Rhodes

U.S. Black Soldiers Reenactment - Calvin Osborne & Anthony Jones

Report from Philadelphia 1776 - Dr. Arthur Mattingly

Shady Grove - Marybeth Niederkorn

American Revolutionary War Roots - Dr. Bill Eddleman

Roots of America music performance - James Linden Hogg & Co.

Display of Flags - Sons of the American Revolution

Vendors/Guest participants include:

Food trucks

Batch drinks

Local Historic groups

Local Civic groups

Artists

Merchandise

& The Liberty Belles!!!!

Celebration 250 - MO! welcomes everyone to this community event, rain or shine. Along with these great performances, we will provide tents, seating & options for food/drink for purchase. There will also be information on various local groups that serve our community, as well as merchandise for purchase. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair, cooler, or anything else that may help you enjoy this free outdoor event.

Please, NO pets or firearms.