Celebrate 250 - MO

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Exposition: Jim Hogg and James Linden Hogg, Preview 'Celebration 250 - MO' at Kellerman-Lorimier Hall, June 14, 2026In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Jim Hogg and James Linden Hogg, a father-son duo of musicians. James Linden Hogg is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, author, and historian who has won several awards, including induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2025.
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Exposition: Jim Hogg and James Linden Hogg, Preview 'Celebration 250 - MO' at Kellerman-Lorimier Hall, June 14, 2026In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Jim Hogg and James Linden Hogg, a father-son duo of musicians. James Linden Hogg is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, author, and historian who has won several awards, including induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2025.