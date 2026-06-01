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Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: A Preview of the Second Annual 'Cape Folk Fest'

By John Moore
Published June 1, 2026 at 6:06 PM CDT
The 2nd Annual Cape Folk Fest is Saturday, June 6th, 2026, beginning at 4 p.m. This year the event is only one day, and at a different location, 509 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, also known as 'The Forge Cape'.
Cape Folk Fest
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Facebook
The 2nd Annual Cape Folk Fest is Saturday, June 6th, 2026, beginning at 4 p.m. This year the event is only one day, and at a different location, 509 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, also known as 'The Forge Cape'.

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Dr. Courtney Kisat, who gives us a preview of the upcoming 'Cape Folk Fest'.

Dr. Courtney Kisat, organizer of the second annual 'Cape Folk Fest', is a professor of History & Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University.
Alexis Nadler
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Southeast Missouri State University
Dr. Courtney Kisat, organizer of the second annual 'Cape Folk Fest', is a professor of History & Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University.

Kisat talks about the rich history in the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region, as the United States of America approaches its 250th birthday.

There will be a conversation about local history and the power of place; Don Greenwood, a local Folk Artist, will speak about his art depicting the people and history of the region; Dr. Courtney Kisat will talk about what she has learned in her research of Mississippi River Steamboat History; a musical demonstration of the dulcimer and activities such as tie-dying.

The Second Annual 'Cape Folk Fest' is Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 509 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri— also known as 'The Forge'— from 4 to 11 p.m.

It celebrates folk art and music with short history talks, interactive demonstrations, and musical performances by Missourado, the Mel Pupillo Trio, and Swamp Boys.

This free public event is brought to you by Southeast Missouri State University and the Missouri Council of History Education.

You can find more details at Facebook/CapeFolkFest.

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast historySecond Annual Cape Folk FestOld Town CapeSoutheast Missouri State UniversityFolk MusicFolk Art
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
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