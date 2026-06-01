Exposition: A Preview of the Second Annual 'Cape Folk Fest'

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Dr. Courtney Kisat, who gives us a preview of the upcoming 'Cape Folk Fest'.

Alexis Nadler / Southeast Missouri State University Dr. Courtney Kisat, organizer of the second annual 'Cape Folk Fest', is a professor of History & Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University.

Kisat talks about the rich history in the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region, as the United States of America approaches its 250th birthday.

There will be a conversation about local history and the power of place; Don Greenwood, a local Folk Artist, will speak about his art depicting the people and history of the region; Dr. Courtney Kisat will talk about what she has learned in her research of Mississippi River Steamboat History; a musical demonstration of the dulcimer and activities such as tie-dying.

The Second Annual 'Cape Folk Fest' is Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 509 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri— also known as 'The Forge'— from 4 to 11 p.m.

It celebrates folk art and music with short history talks, interactive demonstrations, and musical performances by Missourado, the Mel Pupillo Trio, and Swamp Boys.

This free public event is brought to you by Southeast Missouri State University and the Missouri Council of History Education.