Exposition: Singer-Songwriter Kristin Kearns, Previews Her 'Tunes at Twilight' Debut on May 29th

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Kristin Kearns, Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' guest on May 29th at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 7 p.m.

Kristin talked about her early music influences, her various performances across the Midwest and in the region, commercial success, and plans for a new album as she heads to the studio to record.

About the Musician

Singer/songwriter, Kristin Kearns, is hitting Nashville by storm with her powerhouse vocals and fun, upbeat pop songs. Born in Harrisburg, IL, Kearns picked up her first guitar at age four.



By the age of fifteen, she was already penning a song/day, drawing inspiration from her father and the songwriting talents of Stevie Nicks, John Mayer, and Norah Jones. Later, at the young age of eighteen, she began performing her own songs at acoustic shows in local venues in Illinois.



After finishing high school, Kearns moved to Nashville in 2009, TN to pursue music full-time. Very quickly, her initial studio project turned into her forming the pop band, Darling Parade. The response to Kearns' songwriting and pristine vocals gained her and the band notoriety early in her career, with several singles being used commercially. Promotional Trailer for “Stargate Universe” on SyFy Channel (2009) “The Lying Game” - ABC Family “Fly Girls” - The CW, Featured in SuperCuts "Rock the Cut" Ad (2013) “Shameless” - Showtime



Kearns' skills have also enabled her to tour nationally on several occasions. From the House of Blues circuit in LA to the MTV’s O Music Awards in New York City (with Darling Parade), and almost every major city in between.

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