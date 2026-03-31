Exposition: Behind the Seams of Legally Blonde's Costume Design with Sidra Sundberg

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Sidra Sundberg, a sophomore design tech major, who is one of the costume designers for SEMO’s production of 'Legally Blonde'. The show runs from April 9th through 11th at 7:30 p.m. and April 11th and 12th at 2 p.m., in the Bedell Performance Hall at the Southeast River Campus.

Sidra talks about working with faculty member Scott Anderson alongside peer collaborator Louise. Sidra describes a creative, hands-on process of sketching, mood-boarding, and assembling looks in the costume shop.

The team leans into a distinctive, pastel-forward palette rather than copying other stage productions’ all-white 'Greek chorus' aesthetic. For the Delta sorority, they balance sorority-bright looks with subdued, faded variations when the group functions as a chorus, creating a playful contrast between foregrounded characters and background storytelling. The show leans into a 2000s movie-inspired vibe, while preserving key expectations, most notably Elle’s signature pink, giving them room to reinterpret the material.

When asked about costume design, Sidra noted that cohesion is central. Costumes must support the story, the season, and the scenery, and avoid distracting or anachronistic choices for ensemble members. Sidra stresses that costumes do storytelling work, not just clothing the cast.

As a recent transfer to SEMO from a theater school in Boston, Sidra found the transition notable and welcoming. She said that jumping into a large musical her first semester gave her ample shop time and provided opportunities to collaborate with faculty and student crew. Beyond Legally Blonde, she’s worked on dance shows and other projects—appreciating the range of theatre opportunities and the chance to find her community.

Sidra’s enthusiasm for hands-on design, teamwork, and a clear stylistic direction has shaped a playful, cohesive costume world for SEMO’s Legally Blonde.

Tickets for the production are available on the River Campus website, semo.edu/river-campus-events, and at the River Campus Box Office.