Exposition: Exploring the Eerie: How The Myth of 'Slender Man' Inspired Dr. Nawrot's Latest Work, "The Operator"

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Professor Dr. Frank Nawrot, who teaches music composition, songwriting, and music technology at Southeast Missouri State University.

Dr. Nawrot is set to premiere his new orchestral piece titled "The Operator" on March 3rd, featuring the SEMO Symphony Orchestra directed by Dr. Patrick Hopkins. The title is inspired by Slender Man, also known as The Operator, which embodies a modern internet urban legend.

The program also features the University Choir and Choral Union, which will join the symphony for Vaughn Williams’ "Dona Nobis Pacem". Winners of the collegiate Concerto and Aria Competition will also be showcased.

The performance is set for Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast’s River Campus.

The music integrates a theatrical component with approximately 13-14 student actors, enhancing the narrative without spoken dialogue. Dr. Nawrot aims to make his compositions more interactive and engaging, contrasting traditional concert experiences. He believes that music historically has been a social activity rather than a passive listening experience, and hopes to emulate that.

Musically, "The Operator" employs mechanical rhythms and polymeter to symbolize the controlling nature of the titular character, juxtaposed with beautiful melodies that represent the struggles of those under the creature's influence. This reflects Dr. Nawrot's desire to evoke emotional responses akin to those felt when engaging with the web series "Marble Hornets", which serves as the inspiration for the piece.

The concept for "The Operator" composition originated when Nawrot's brother-in-law introduced him to the web series "Marble Hornets" after a conversation that had been sparked during a walk in a park with an enigmatic dip.

When asked about future projects, Nawrot says he's working on a podcast called Tiny Tales, aiming for a summer release of a highly collaborative, special three-part episode, alongside his teaching responsibilities at SEMO, where he directs the Music Creation Technology Initiative.