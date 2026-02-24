Exposition: From Childhood Memories to the Rust Flexible Theatre: Alana Hamilton Talks About Building a World-Premiere Set

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Alana Hamilton, a junior BFA Design and Tech major, who shares insights about her role as the assistant scenic designer for the new play Six Inches Above the Knee. The play runs from February 26th through 28th at 7:30 p.m. and February 28th through March 1st at 2 p.m. in the Rust Flexible Theatre. It is intended for mature audiences.

The Dobbins Conservatory presents yet another exciting 'world-premiere' of the winning full-length script by Sally Seitz, chosen from more than 900 submissions nationally at the famed 2025 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival.

Since it’s a new work, the production process involves extensive communication with the playwright. Alana has focused on designing a bedroom set, going through eight drafts to refine its look, inspired by her own childhood experiences and the aesthetics of Southern Living in 2013.

Her inspirations include personal memories from her sister's room and the upper-ish class lifestyle of a childhood friend. Alana emphasizes that scenic design combines personal experiences and character backgrounds to portray the setting. She mentions the importance of thorough script analysis, noting that the script should be read three to five times for a complete understanding.

Working closely with the playwright has allowed Alana to experience how scripts evolve, with significant shifts between early drafts. This constantly changing nature makes her role dynamic, as she adapts her designs to fit the unfolding narrative.

She also discusses the nuances of set design, such as the raked angles of the bedroom, which create unique visual dynamics. Additionally, Alana expresses gratitude towards her mentor, Kathy, for her support and encouragement throughout the design process.