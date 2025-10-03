Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters Previews Upcoming SEMO Wind Symphony Concert on Oct. 6

On this edition of Strike Up the Band, host Dr. Robert Gifford is joined by Dr. Jim Daughters, Director of Bands at Southeast Missouri State University. Daugthers previews the Southeast Wind Symphony's upcoming concert ¡España! on October 6, 2025.

Daughters also shares how he goes about selecting music for each concert, what led him to choose bands and music as a career and plans he has for the SEMO band program.