Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters Previews Upcoming SEMO Wind Symphony Concert on Oct. 6

By Dr. Robert Gifford
Published October 3, 2025 at 9:37 AM CDT

On this edition of Strike Up the Band, host Dr. Robert Gifford is joined by Dr. Jim Daughters, Director of Bands at Southeast Missouri State University. Daugthers previews the Southeast Wind Symphony's upcoming concert ¡España! on October 6, 2025.

Daughters also shares how he goes about selecting music for each concert, what led him to choose bands and music as a career and plans he has for the SEMO band program.

Southeast Missouri State UniversitySEMO Marching Band
Dr. Robert Gifford
Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.
