Exposition: Louie Pereira, SEMO Professor and Musician, Talks About Upcoming 'Underground Jazz' Show, Sept. 26

On this special episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Louie Pereira, the new Instructor of Jazz, Commercial, and Marching Percussion and Drumset at SEMO.

Pereira will be the featured guest performer at the upcoming 'Underground Jazz' series, on Fri. Sept. 26 at 7:30 pm at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau. He'll be joined onstage with his Southeast Missouri State University Music Department colleague musicians Dr. Felipe Brito and Michael Chapa; and two special guests.

We also discussed some other upcoming performances at the SEMO River Campus.

Scout Hall / https://www.thescouthall.com/ The 'Underground Jazz' series, featuring Louie Pereira, is Fri. Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

About Louie Pereira:

Louie Pereira is the new Instructor of Jazz, Commercial, and Marching Percussion and Drumset at SEMO. From Los Angeles to Cape Girardeau, Louie is originally from South Texas. Louie studied at Texas State University and the University of Southern California.

He is the winner of the Texas State University Concerto Competition, as well as receiving the Woods Kone Endowed Music Scholarship. He performed with the Austin-based New Orleans-style brass band, the Boss Street Brass Band, and the LA-based BLOW! He also performed with the Blow Brass Band at ChainFest, Eeeatscon, NAMM, Anime Expo, Comic-Con San Diego, D23, and the 2024 Official Flavortown SuperBowl Tailgate - and venues such as The Mint, Hotel Cafe, The Roxy Theatre, Whiskey a Go Go, Los Globos, Yaamava Resort & Casino, Disneyland, Dodger Stadium, and SoFi Stadium.

Tickets for the Sept. 26 'Underground Jazz' show are available on Scout Hall's website.

