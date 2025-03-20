Exposition: A Preview of The Theatre and Dance Society's 2025 'Restaurant Hop'

In this episode of 'Exposition', we get a preview of The Theatre and Dance Society and SEMO Department of Theatre and Dance's event, Restaurant Hop, also known as the Taste of Cape.

The Restaurant Hop is Tuesday, March 25th, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with all proceeds going to the BFA students' Senior Showcase Event and trip to NYC.

The Restaurant Hop event works like a punch card, tickets will have the logos of the participating restaurants on them, and those tickets will be used to sample signature dishes at each restaurant. There are no limitations to how many or how few eateries participants choose to sample.

Each eatery will serve its signature item, and participants can choose to go to any or all the restaurants and eateries in the three hours between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Additionally, there is no particular order for the event, either, and participants can feel free to start or end at any particular location.

The Senior Theatre and Dance Students are also a big part of this event. Students will serve and assist participants as they are directed to the tables involved at the respective restaurants.

Participating Businesses Include:



Andy’s Frozen Custard

Bistro Saffron

Ciao Ristorante + Enoteca

Ebb and Flow

Minglewood Brewery

Mississippi Mutts

Port Cape Girardeau

Primo Vino

Spectrum Record Lounge

Wings Etc. (Cape location)

Water and William Olive Oil Co.

Fresh Healthy Cafe

Scooters (Kingshighway/Mt. Auburn location)

This event aims to help the senior students of the Conservatory for Theatre and Dance get a massive headstart on their careers, through the support of Cape Girardeau locals and those who love the production put on by the Conservatory.

