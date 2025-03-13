Exposition: Amanda Lincoln Previews 12th Annual 'Power of Women Luncheon and Expo'

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Amanda Lincoln, Assistant Vice President of University Advancement at Southeast Missouri State University.

During Women's History Month, Amanda Lincoln talks more about the founding of the 'Power of Women' Luncheon and Expo, and this year's 12th annual Power of Women Expo and Luncheon hosted on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The Expo starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19 at the Show Me Center. The luncheon will follow at 11:45 a.m. This annual event showcases local businesses, community groups, and campus organizations, offering a platform to connect, empower and inspire.

Dr. Natissia Small, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) is the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State University Foundation’s 2025 Power of Women Expo.

The Power of Women Expo also sponsors a scholarship through the university to empower the future women leaders on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The University Foundation's Power of Women Scholarship Committee consists of SEMO alums and staff as well as community businesswomen who hold a valued interest in seeing our current female students succeed.

Every spring, the Committee reviews dozens of applications and ultimately chooses ten recipients, based on demonstration of significant academic achievement, involvement at the University, and commitment to volunteerism and community service, as well as future aspirations for success in their career and personal life.

