Exposition: Brooke DeArman and Matt Palisch Preview the 'Big Muddy Brass Quintet: Christmas Brass & Organ Concert'

By Mary Collier Mims
Published November 25, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST
Brooke DeArman and Matt Palisch stopped by the Caffe Concerto on Thurs. Nov. 21 to preview the upcoming Big Muddy Brass Quintet: Christmas Brass & Organ Concert on Sat. Nov. 30th, at Old St. Vincent’s Church in downtown Cape Girardeau.
On this episode of 'Exposition', during a visit to the Caffe Concerto, we spoke with Brooke DeArman, trumpeter, and Matt Palisch, organist, who are two key instrumentalists in the upcoming 'Big Muddy Brass Quintet: Christmas Brass & Organ Concert' on Saturday, November 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Old St. Vincent’s Church in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event is free to the public.

Other performers include Ken DeArman, Charles Kelley, Deborah Caldwell, and Nichole Golden.

The concert will feature traditional holiday favorites for brass and organ, including: "Bring a Torch Jeanette Isabella," "Jolly Old St. Nick," "Chestnuts," "Angels We Have Heard on High," "Still Still," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and "Sleigh Ride."

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
