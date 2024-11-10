© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Joel Prange Discusses Chamber Music Event, 'Brass in Bedell'

By Isabelle Murphy
Published November 10, 2024 at 4:19 PM CST
Joel Prange
/
Joel Prange

In our 'Exposition' interview, Joel Prange talks about his experience as an Instrumental Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University, as well as his opportunities as a multi-instrumentalist on campus.

His primary instrument, the French horn, has been featured in many performances on campus, including the SEMO Horn Choir. Directed by Dr. Nicholas Kenney, the Horn Choir has had an eventful run of concerts throughout Prange's education. Now, the numerous brass instruments at Southeast will come together for a unified concert at Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

'Brass in Bedell' will take place in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast's River Campus on November 14th, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy, a native of Salem, IL, joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcasts 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance&nbsp;Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
