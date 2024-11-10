Exposition: Joel Prange Discusses Chamber Music Event, 'Brass in Bedell'

In our 'Exposition' interview, Joel Prange talks about his experience as an Instrumental Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University, as well as his opportunities as a multi-instrumentalist on campus.

His primary instrument, the French horn, has been featured in many performances on campus, including the SEMO Horn Choir. Directed by Dr. Nicholas Kenney, the Horn Choir has had an eventful run of concerts throughout Prange's education. Now, the numerous brass instruments at Southeast will come together for a unified concert at Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

'Brass in Bedell' will take place in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast's River Campus on November 14th, 2024 at 7:30 PM.