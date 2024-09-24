Exposition: Director Tim Nicolai and Student Performer Joy Ross Preview 'Noises Off'

Director Tim Nicolai and student actress Joy Ross preview the upcoming Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance production of Michael Fayn's 'Noises Off'. The production is showing on the River Campus in Bedell Performance Hall from Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, September 29.

Michael Fayn's Noises Off is a comedic farce that follows the disasters and drama of a theater troupe. In this episode, Mr. Nicolai describes his interpretation of the "play within a play", and Joy shares how she brings her character to life.

'Noises Off' is showing in Bedell Performance Hall from Sept. 26th through 28th at 7:30 p.m., and two matinées on Sept. 28th and 29th at 2 p.m.