Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Director Tim Nicolai and Student Performer Joy Ross Preview 'Noises Off'

By Ashton Randolph
Published September 24, 2024 at 5:08 PM CDT
Director Tim Nicolai and student performer Joy Ross visit KRCU studios to discuss the upcoming River Campus production of 'Noises Off,' a comedic farce.
Director Tim Nicolai and student actress Joy Ross preview the upcoming Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance production of Michael Fayn's 'Noises Off'. The production is showing on the River Campus in Bedell Performance Hall from Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, September 29.

Michael Fayn's Noises Off is a comedic farce that follows the disasters and drama of a theater troupe. In this episode, Mr. Nicolai describes his interpretation of the "play within a play", and Joy shares how she brings her character to life.

'Noises Off' is showing in Bedell Performance Hall from Sept. 26th through 28th at 7:30 p.m., and two matinées on Sept. 28th and 29th at 2 p.m.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
