Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: National Park Radio Heads Back to Cape for 'Tunes at Twilight' Fri. June 7th

By John Moore
Published June 4, 2024 at 7:42 PM CDT
National Park Radio members Stefan and Kerrie Szabo. Top view on thorn cactus. Cactus toned in trendy colors. Macro, nature background.
Olga Zarytska
/
National Park Radio Facebook page.
'National Park Radio' members Stefan & Kerrie Szabo.

On this episode of 'Exposition', we talk with the members of 'National Park Radio'—a nationally touring indie-folk "power duo" based in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas.

They make their way back to Cape Girardeau on Fri. June 7, 2024, at 7 pm for a performance at 'Tunes at Twilight', at Ivers Square Gazebo.

The members are multi-talented (and multi-tasking) husband and wife musicians Stefan & Kerrie Szabo.

They have made a name for themselves over the past several years with 'beautiful harmonies, incredibly inspiring and relatable songwriting, and their unique and energetic' live shows, and fans call them the "biggest sounding indie-folk duo" that there is.

And in case you're wondering—yes, they are fans of many National Parks across the U.S. and have played a few venues in and around them.

Their latest album, Canyons, was released in 2023.

John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
