Exposition: National Park Radio Heads Back to Cape for 'Tunes at Twilight' Fri. June 7th

On this episode of 'Exposition', we talk with the members of 'National Park Radio'—a nationally touring indie-folk "power duo" based in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas.

They make their way back to Cape Girardeau on Fri. June 7, 2024, at 7 pm for a performance at 'Tunes at Twilight', at Ivers Square Gazebo.

The members are multi-talented (and multi-tasking) husband and wife musicians Stefan & Kerrie Szabo.

They have made a name for themselves over the past several years with 'beautiful harmonies, incredibly inspiring and relatable songwriting, and their unique and energetic' live shows, and fans call them the "biggest sounding indie-folk duo" that there is.

And in case you're wondering—yes, they are fans of many National Parks across the U.S. and have played a few venues in and around them.

Their latest album, Canyons, was released in 2023.