© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest, Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs

By Isabelle Murphy
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:08 AM CDT
Billy Watkins, Drew Thurmond, Alex Riffle, Steve Walsh, Doug Kennedy, and Bobby Lewis
Alex Riffle
Billy Watkins, Drew Thurmond, Alex Riffle, Steve Walsh, Doug Kennedy, and Bobby Lewis

After meeting in 2004, Alex Riffle began playing the banjo with Steve Walsh, Billy Watkins, and Doug Kennedy when he was 12 years old.

Steve, Billy, and Doug have been playing mandolin, bass, and guitar with each other for nearly 50 years, and became the official "Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs" in 2005. Now, they continue to make appearances in Missouri and Southern Illinois as a full acoustic Bluegrass band with guitarist Drew Thurmond, and fiddle player Bobby Lewis.

In this week's 'Exposition' interview, we discussed their beginnings in Bluegrass, upcoming performances, and their excitement to come back and perform in Cape Girardeau.

Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs are performing at the 'Tunes at Twilight' event in Downtown Cape at the Ivers Square gazebo on May 17th, 2024 at 7:00 PM.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Tunes at TwilightPoplar BluffBluegrass
Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
See stories by Isabelle Murphy