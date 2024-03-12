Exposition: Keaton Lacey Shares Experience as Student Composer

On ‘Exposition', Keaton Lacey details his compositions to be performed by student ensembles at the Southeast River Campus.

Keaton is a Sophomore Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University. In this episode, he describes some of his creative processes, what has helped him create music and the opportunities he has received. He composed the piece “Mississippi Crossing” for the Wind Symphony Spring Concert. “Mississippi Crossing” is a fanfare inspired by some of Keaton’s past folk song compositions. In the future, the SEMO String Quartet will perform Keaton’s work “Conspiracy”. The Wind Symphony Concert will be held on April 30th at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast River Campus.