Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Keaton Lacey Shares Experience as Student Composer

By Isabelle Murphy
Published March 12, 2024 at 9:39 PM CDT
Keaton Lacey discusses his experience composing in the music program at Southeast Missouri State University and the upcoming performances of his works.

On ‘Exposition', Keaton Lacey details his compositions to be performed by student ensembles at the Southeast River Campus.

Keaton is a Sophomore Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University. In this episode, he describes some of his creative processes, what has helped him create music and the opportunities he has received. He composed the piece “Mississippi Crossing” for the Wind Symphony Spring Concert. “Mississippi Crossing” is a fanfare inspired by some of Keaton’s past folk song compositions. In the future, the SEMO String Quartet will perform Keaton’s work “Conspiracy”. The Wind Symphony Concert will be held on April 30th at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast River Campus.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
