Exposition: 'Fifth of July' Actor Lindsay McLaughlin, Shares Experience in Upcoming Lanford Wilson Play

On this episode of 'Exposition', Lindsay McLaughlin, a senior BFA Acting Major at Southeast Missouri State University, shared her experience in the Lanford Wilson play 'Fifth of July', which will open on October 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Fifth of July is set in 1977 in rural Missouri and explores themes of complex familial relationships, identity, and acceptance. Set after the Vietnam War, the play centers around paraplegic Vietnam War veteran Kenneth Talley. Lindsay portrays the character of June Tally– the sister of Kenneth and a single mother to Shirley.

Fifth of July will run from October 12th through October 14th, 2023 in the Rust Flexible Theatre at the Southeast River Campus.

