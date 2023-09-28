© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: 'Head Over Heels' Actor Miko Hare, Shares His Experience In Lead Role

By Isabelle Murphy
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
Miko Hare is a sophomore Musical Theatre student at Southeast Missouri State University, and plays the character of 'Basilius, King of Arcadia', in the River Campus Cultural Arts Center performance of the musical, 'Head Over Heels'.
photo submitted by Miko Hare
Miko Hare is a sophomore Musical Theatre student at Southeast Missouri State University, and is an actor in the River Campus Cultural Arts Center performance of the musical, 'Head Over Heels'.

Sophomore Musical Theatre student, Miko Hare, was invited to discuss his experience in the musical Head Over Heels– which opened in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday, September 27th. Mike plays the character of 'Basilius, King of Arcadia'.

This Broadway Jukebox musical’s soundtrack features songs from the all-female American rock band The Go-Go’s, and tells the story of the fictional kingdom of 'Arcadia'. The show retells a 16th-century prose romance through a modern lens, highlighting the importance of accepting others–-and yourself. The musical is by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty.

Head Over Heels will run from September 27th through October 1st.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Southeast River Campus
Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
See stories by Isabelle Murphy