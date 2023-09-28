Exposition: 'Head Over Heels' Actor Miko Hare, Shares His Experience In Lead Role

Sophomore Musical Theatre student, Miko Hare, was invited to discuss his experience in the musical Head Over Heels– which opened in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday, September 27th. Mike plays the character of 'Basilius, King of Arcadia'.

This Broadway Jukebox musical’s soundtrack features songs from the all-female American rock band The Go-Go’s, and tells the story of the fictional kingdom of 'Arcadia'. The show retells a 16th-century prose romance through a modern lens, highlighting the importance of accepting others–-and yourself. The musical is by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty.

Head Over Heels will run from September 27th through October 1st.

