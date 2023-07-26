© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

The Music Program at Three Rivers College Continues to Thrive

By Dr. Robert Gifford
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
Robert Gifford, host of "Strike Up the Band," recently sat down with Buddy and Cindy White, professors of music at Three Rivers College as well as alums of Southeast Missouri State University.

They shared information about the music program at the college along with details about their community band. They also talked about what they are most proud of with their program as well as their thoughts on the future of public school and college bands.

Dr. Robert Gifford
Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.
