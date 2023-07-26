The Music Program at Three Rivers College Continues to Thrive
Robert Gifford, host of "Strike Up the Band," recently sat down with Buddy and Cindy White, professors of music at Three Rivers College as well as alums of Southeast Missouri State University.
They shared information about the music program at the college along with details about their community band. They also talked about what they are most proud of with their program as well as their thoughts on the future of public school and college bands.