Exposition: EVTV Motor Verks Mural Unveiling and The Future of Portable Renewable Energy

As the conversation on electric vehicles, renewable and sustainable energy continues to become an almost daily topic, one man's local vision and impact on the modern electric vehicle transportation market and consumer solar power is now memorialized with a mural where it all started.

In honor of the late Marion "Jack" Rickard Jr. —known to most people as simply "Jack", founder of EVtv MotorVerks in Cape Girardeau— a mural was conceived by one of his daughters, Jacquelyn Rickard for local artist Malcolm McCrae.

The unveiling ceremony of that mural was held nearly a month ago on May 17th, 2023, but is now a very notable presence in the community, bringing to life what was once a very plain-looking building that housed the beginnings of a mobile electric transportation revolution.

Business partner and Director of Energy at EVTV Motor Verks, Brian Noto welcomed the small crowd to the mural unveiling.

Now, more people passing by the community are aware of how one man's project and passion in a small garage, grew into something that would become a global industry thanks to his instructional YouTube videos and inspired other DIY'ers to imagine a future of electric-powered vehicles and renewable, and mobile solar powered energy.

Jackquelyn Rickard, one of Jack's daughters, is now the CEO of EVTV and carries on his legacy. Jack passed away in August 2020. She spoke at the unveiling of the mural and her father's impact on the industry.

She also talked about the future of the industry and her vision for the future, beyond just electric vehicles which includes sustainable and portable solar energy power stations.

John Moore / Pictured: a mobile and solar rechargeable power station at EVTV Motor Verks

For Malcolm McCrae, the mural artist, this project was the largest challenge so far for him. The mural is 100 feet long and covers almost one entire wall of the EVTV Motor Verks workshop at 601 Morgan Oak Street in historic downtown Cape Girardeau. He spoke about the process.

McCrae also talked about how important it was for him personally, to take on this project, which took a few months of planning before he began, and learning about the man "Jack", his life, and vision.

McCrae also spoke about how Jack's vision of teaching others how to create their own electric vehicle, fit in with his own art philosophy—To Live, To Create, To Inspire—the title of his own book.

McCrae's mural looks and feels right at home sharing the neighborhood with SEMO River Campus' new art complex, which houses its ceramics, sculpture, and painting programs.

Also just down the street, is the main River Campus, which overlooks the Mississippi River, also pictured in the mural, along with the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

The mural at EVTV Motor Verks will now be a constant reminder of how a small DIY project can grow into a vision and movement inspiring others to imagine a different, and hopefully better future through creative, inventive passion.