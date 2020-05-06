To Your Health: Mental Health During COVID-19

The World Health Organization states, “The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried.” Mental Health America states that the mental health effects of COVID-19 are as important to address as the physical health effects, and “for the one in five who already have mental health conditions – or the one in two who are at risk of developing them” it is crucial to have access to reliable information and mental health resources.

To prevent stress, limit your news consumption to once or twice a day from reliable sources. Try to keep a routine that includes regular meal times, physical activity, and an adequate sleep schedule. Consider meditating or another mindful practice. Connect with others. You can practice physical distancing but still be social by talking on the phone, having a video chat, or just driving by and waving to someone from the street. Amplify positive and hopeful stories by sharing them on social media. If you are able, be supportive to others by making a charitable contribution, donating blood, or assisting the community in other ways. Helping others in their time of need can benefit both the person receiving support and the helper.

It is important to take care of your mental health as you try to preserve your physical health during this time. If you already receive mental healthcare, make sure that you continue your treatment. There are also many hotlines and online resources available for free.

Resources:

https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/03/1059542

https://mhanational.org/covid19

https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/mental-health-considerations.pdf?sfvrsn=6d3578af_2

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fprepare%2Fmanaging-stress-anxiety.html

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2764730

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1wM8N-JfHOSIDrXQ3NCKKvjhIFeWlSk7XEIHfi-wa2zg/edit#gid=0

Recorded at home with Eli Hildebrand Clubbs engineering; edited at KRCU Studios by Dan Woods