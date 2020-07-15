Related Program: 
To Your Health

To Your Health: Maternal Mortality Among Black Women

By 29 minutes ago

Before you walk out the door, are you sure you have everything? The baby’s first outfit? Did you install the car seat correctly? What about your birth plan? I don’t see an advanced directive in here. What are we supposed to do if you die while giving birth?

Unfortunately, this is a brutal reality for black mothers to be. While many women may be nervous about the pain of childbirth and the responsibilities of a new baby, not too many women fear death. About 700 women die each year in the U.S. as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications. Black women are 2-6 more times likely to die than their white counterparts.

In addition to the traditional worries about the cost and convenience of healthcare, black women  are often victims of implicit bias and may have to prove to the medical providers that their pain is real. These disaprities mean they worry that they may arrive at the hospital for what should be one of the most memorable days of their lives…and never walk out again.

It is important to become educated and well informed on not only your body, but also on your rights as a patient.

Resources

http://www.childbirthconnection.org/resources

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1595019/  

Center for Disease Control and Prevention. (2019). Leading Causes of Death-Non-Hispanic. black Females - United States, 2017. Chuck, E. (2020). The U.S. finally has better maternal mortality data. Black mothers still fare the worst. Retrieved from https://www.nbcnews.com/health/womens-health/u-s-finally-has- better-maternal-mortality-data-black-mothers-n112589

Howard, J. (2020). When women die in childbirth, these are the fathers left behind https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/21/health/maternal-mortality-fathers-grief/index.html

Content for this segment was created by Tayler M. Campbell as part of a project for SC301: Foundations of Health Communication, taught by Dr. Clubbs. Tayler is graduating in Spring 2021 with a degree in Healthcare Management: Informatics. After graduation she plans to continue her education at St. Louis University to earn a graduate degree in Investigative and Medical Sciences.

Recorded at home with Eli Hildebrand Clubbs engineering; edited at KRCU Studios by Dan Woods. 

Tags: 
To Your Health

Related Content

To Your Health: Firework Safety

By Jul 1, 2020

John Adams wrote his wife, Abigail that July 4th “ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more."

Independence Day is almost here and many of us will be celebrating it in a style that would make John Adams proud. However, this is also the time of year that the National Council on Fireworks Safety reminds the public of the safe and responsible use of consumer fireworks.

To Your Health: Mental Health During COVID-19

By Jun 24, 2020

The World Health Organization states, “The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried.” Mental Health America states that the mental health effects of COVID-19 are as important to address as the physical health effects, and “for the one in five who already have mental health conditions – or the one in two who are at risk of developing them” it is crucial to have access to reliable information and mental health resources. 

To Your Health: Men's Health

By Jun 17, 2020

A survey by the American Academy of Family Physicians found that 55% of men surveyed had not seen their doctor for a physical exam in the previous year, even though 40% of them had at least one chronic condition. Maybe this is one reason why American men’s life expectancy is five years shorter than American women’s. 