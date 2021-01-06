To Your Health: Keeping Track of Check-ups and Tests

The Encyclopedia of Global Health states, “While it is impossible to avoid all illnesses, there are many forms of preventive care that reduce health risks by improving individual health.”

What preventive care do you need to have this year? It depends on your age as well as your risk factors.

Some recent studies have suggested that perhaps the annual physical should not be a matter of course, as it can be a drain on primary care resources without much benefit. However, there are some biometrics you should self-monitor that are routinely recorded at physicals, such as your body mass index.

If you have high blood pressure you should check it regularly, but doctors suggest making sure you check it at least every year. You should get your cholesterol checked every 4-6 years if you're older than 20. When women are 21, they should have a pelvic exam. Some doctors suggest women start getting mammograms annually at the age of 40, while others suggest getting them every two years or waiting to start until age 50. Talk with your doctor about your risk factors to determine what is best for you.

When you are 45, you should have your blood sugar checked for diabetes annually. Once you turn 50, you should have regular colorectal cancer screenings. At the age of 50, men should have an annual blood test to check for prostate cancer. If you are a woman age 65 or older, or a man 70 years or older, you should have an annual bone-density screening. Your dentist will want to see you once or twice a year and you should have an eye exam every 2 to 4 years.

Resources:

Purdy, E. R. (2008). Preventive care. In Y. Zhang, Encyclopedia of global health. Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publications.

