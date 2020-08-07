Two-Minute Drill: Academic Recognition Continues for Redhawk Student-Athletes

The academic honors continue to pour in for Redhawk student-athletes and teams.

The SEMO Baseball team received the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award. SEMO is one of only 64 NCAA Division I programs in the country to earn this distinction, and one of only two Ohio Valley Conference teams.

The Redhawks registered a 3.35 team GPA during the 2019-20 academic year.

Meanwhile, a total of 128 SEMO student-athletes were named to the OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year. To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

Fifty of the SEMO student-athletes named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll also won an OVC Championship during the past year as well, as members of the Football, Soccer, Volleyball, or Women’s Basketball teams.

On top of that, twenty-one Redhawk student-athletes claimed OVC Academic Medals of Honor for the 2019-20 academic year.

The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2019-20 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 GPA.

