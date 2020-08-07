Two-Minute Drill: Academic Recognition Continues for Redhawk Student-Athletes

By 13 minutes ago
  • SEMO Athletics

The academic honors continue to pour in for Redhawk student-athletes and teams. 

The SEMO Baseball team received the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award. SEMO is one of only 64 NCAA Division I programs in the country to earn this distinction, and one of only two Ohio Valley Conference teams.

The Redhawks registered a 3.35 team GPA during the 2019-20 academic year.

Meanwhile, a total of 128 SEMO student-athletes were named to the OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year. To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

Fifty of the SEMO student-athletes named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll also won an OVC Championship during the past year as well, as members of the Football, Soccer, Volleyball, or Women’s Basketball teams.

On top of that, twenty-one Redhawk student-athletes claimed OVC Academic Medals of Honor for the 2019-20 academic year.

The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2019-20 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.

Tags: 
Two-Minute Drill

Related Content

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Teams Earn Academic Honors

By Jul 30, 2020
SEMO Athletics

Several Redhawk teams were honored recently by coaches associations for their outstanding performances in the classroom last school year.

SEMO's men's and women's track and field teams claimed U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2019-20 school year. SEMO's women's team recorded a 3.60 grade point average, while the men's team accumulated a 3.13 GPA. In addition, Logan Blomquist was named an All-Academic Athlete.

Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Earn All-OVC Preseason Football Honors

By Jul 23, 2020
SEMO Athletics

The SEMO Football team is back on campus preparing for the 2020 football season this Fall, and the Ohio Valley Conference has announced the Preseason All-OVC Football Team honors, as well as the predicted order of finish.

Four Redhawk student-athletes earned preseason All-OVC recognition.

Senior safety Bydarrius Knighten earned second team All-OVC honors last season, as SEMO's third-leading tackler. He also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions. Knighten ranked 23rd among OVC leaders in tackles and seventh in interceptions.