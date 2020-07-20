Missouri Voters Can Watch Live, Pro-Con Forum On Medicaid Expansion July 21

A virtual forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 will feature experts on both sides of the Medicaid Expansion issue, which will appear on the statewide Missouri ballot as Amendment 2 in the August 4 primary election.

The public can join the forum live via Zoom using this link: https://otc.zoom.us/j/91144597893

The following week, KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio will broadcast the recorded forum in its entirety at 7 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Sponsored by Ozarks Technical Community College’s Social Sciences Department and Politically Active (a non-partisan student organization), the forum is part of a series of candidate and issue forums organized by 10 community organizations working together to engage and educate voters.

Forum Experts

Speaking in support of Medicaid Expansion will be CoxHealth president and CEO Steve Edwards representing Missouri Health Care for All, a statewide organization founded by faith and community leaders to address inadequate access to health care. Focused on grassroots mobilization, the group joined a broad coalition of Missourians in September 2019 to launch a campaign to expand Medicaid in Missouri by a vote of the people. Amendment 2, an initiative petition, is the result of that campaign.

Speaking in opposition to Medicaid Expansion will be Ryan Johnson, senior advisor to United for Missouri, an organization committed to educating citizens about the impact of limited government. The group supports policies that promote the American free enterprise system as the best way to ensure growth, opportunity and prosperity for Missourians. In May of this year, United for Missouri filed a lawsuit against Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft to stop the initiative petition process as it relates to Medicaid Expansion.

For more information, contact OTC representatives Andrew Crocker, crockera@otc.edu or Cara Griffin, griffin@otc.edu



Candidate and Issue Forum Coalition Members

The coalition sponsoring the series of forums has 10 members:



· Be Civil, Be Heard program



· Drury University’s L.E. Meador Center for Politics & Citizenship



· Junior League of Springfield



· KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio



· Leadership Springfield



· League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri



· Missouri State University’s Public Affairs Office



· NAACP Springfield



· Ozarks Technical Community College’s Social Sciences Department and Politically Active student organization



· Springfield-Greene County Library District

