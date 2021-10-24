-
The Department of Social Services will begin accepting applicants to the health care program on Friday.
While the state is accepting applications for Medicaid coverage under expanded eligibility, it says it can't start processing those applications before October 1.
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued an injunction prohibiting the state from denying applications of people who qualify for Medicaid under expanded eligibility.
Health-care advocates called on Missouri lawmakers to allocate funds for Medicaid expansion right away, after the state Supreme Court ruled they must…
Last week's Missouri Supreme Court decision means that thousands of people who work but don't make enough money to afford health insurance could access medical care more often — and in different ways.
Missouri's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, expanding its low-income health care program, MO…
Attorneys for three women trying to sign up for the health care program say they will appeal Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's ruling.
The GOP chief executive stressed that there needed to be an agreement before he calls lawmakers back to Jefferson City to renew the tax that's critical in funding Missouri's Medicaid program.
The Missouri Supreme Court is expected to decide the fate of a constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid.
Three Missouri residents who would be eligible for Medicaid coverage on July 1 filed a lawsuit Thursday that seeks an order to force the stalled expansion of the program