Missouri Expands Access To COVID-19 Treatment For High-Risk Individuals

By Daria Lawson 5 hours ago
  The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has activated a state contract to provide monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion treatment for COVID-19 at sites in Scott, Butler, and Jefferson county for high-risk individuals. 

MAb's are proteins that reduce the risk of viruses like COVID-19 by mimicking the fighting capabilities of the immune system.  

Infusions began Wed. Aug. 25th at Truman Medical Center in Jackson County.

Site locations are still being announced, and new sites will continue to be implemented based on local and regional partners. The state estimates the sites could treat up to 4,000 patients across the state in the 30-day timeframe.  

To track the progress of your nearest treatment site visit the therapeutics distribution section on the HHS protect public data hub website. 

Eligibility for mAb treatment can be assessed through appointment by a physician. For more information on availability visit https://combatcovid.hhs.gov/i-have-covid-19/how-do-i-know-if-im-high-risk.

  

