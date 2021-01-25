A Harte Appetite: The Origins of Oatmeal

By 2 hours ago
  • oatmeal
    oatmeal
    flickr user Daniella Segura (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

It is not true, as the humor website Cracked satirically suggests, that oatmeal was invented by a research scientist at Britain's Royal Academy of Adhesives and Sealants during an experiment in search of new forms of industrial glue. But if your idea of oatmeal is the pasty variety made in a microwave from a packet, the story can seem plausible.

In Scotland they know better. Their oatmeal, or porridge, is a hallowed dish, celebrated every year at the World Porridge Making Championship in the village of Carrbridge.

No wonder, then, that Samuel Johnson defined oats as "a grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland appears to support the people."

The Scots were hardly the first to cultivate oats, but for reasons of geography and climate they were among the first to appreciate them. Oats have been around for thousands of years, the oldest known grains traceable to Egypt's 12th Dynasty, around 2000 B.C., though the Chinese may have been familiar with them even earlier than that. But unlike wheat and barley, oats were not valued much by the Egyptians and were not actually cultivated by them. In fact, they were regarded as little more than weeds.

The first attempts at cultivation, according to the "Oxford Companion to Food," did not take place for another thousand years. But still people did not find oats particularly appealing. The Greeks and Romans considered them fare for barbarians. Even today, some 95% of commercially grown oats are produced not for human consumption but for animal fodder.

Thanks to the Romans, oat cultivation found its way to Britain where the climate, especially in Scotland, is well suited to growing the grain. And it didn't take long for oatmeal to become something of a national dish, right alongside haggis, which itself contains oatmeal. No wonder, as the Oxford Companion puts it, "There seems to be an affinity between oats and people of Celtic origin." For them, a gruel winter is something to be happy about.

Tags: 
A Harte Appetite

Related Content

A Harte Appetite: Molasses - A Sticky Situation

By Jan 20, 2020
flickr user Boston Public Library (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

Ever been in a sticky situation? We all have. But probably none as sticky as the Great Molasses Flood, sometimes called the Molasses Massacre, which hit Boston in 1919.

The tragedy occurred when over 2 million gallons of molasses stored in a 50-foot tall tank at the Purity Distilling Company burst forth, when the temperature rose from below zero one day to 40 degrees the next.

A wall of molasses estimated to be as high as 30 feet swept down Boston's Atlantic Avenue at the rate of 25-35 miles per hour, engulfing everything in its path.

A Harte Appetite: Red Velvet Cake

By Jan 18, 2021
flickr user Dan Costin (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

The non-violent overthrow of Czechoslovakia's communist government in 1999 was called the Velvet Revolution; growing up in St. Louis, the preferred ice cream of my youth was called Velvet Freeze; and the late crooner Mel Torme was called the Velvet Fog (or to those who weren't fans, the Velvet Frog.)

But to me the most deserving object of the designation "velvet" is red velvet cake -- a rich relative of devil's food cake only with a distinctive red color and frosted with white icing for contrast.

A Harte Appetite: Good Luck for New Years

By Dec 28, 2020
flickr user William Cho (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

Every culture feeds on the belief that eating certain dishes on New Years Day brings good fortune. Perhaps the Chinese have the most New Years food rituals. They take two weeks to ring in the new year and during that time literally everything eaten is considered auspicious.

Having first domesticated the pig the Chinese consider pork to be a lucky food but they are hardly alone in that. The pig is a symbol of good fortune around the world. Perhaps because a family who owns one is guaranteed to eat well.