A Harte Appetite: Good Luck for New Years

By 3 hours ago
  • Marina Bay in Singapore
    Marina Bay in Singapore
    flickr user William Cho (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

Every culture feeds on the belief that eating certain dishes on New Years Day brings good fortune. Perhaps the Chinese have the most New Years food rituals. They take two weeks to ring in the new year and during that time literally everything eaten is considered auspicious.

Having first domesticated the pig the Chinese consider pork to be a lucky food but they are hardly alone in that. The pig is a symbol of good fortune around the world. Perhaps because a family who owns one is guaranteed to eat well.

Moreover some argue that the pig signifies moving forward into the new year because it always roots ahead with its snout to the ground. You might keep that in mind if you're planning to splurge on Lobster for New Year's Eve this year...they typically move backward.

Thus in Austria the new year begins with roast sucking pig served at a table decorated with piglets decorated out of marsipanne or chocolate. In Germany pork and sauerkraut is the order of the day. And bakeries offer pig-shaped breads for the new year. In Italy they celebrate New Years with pork sausage. 

My favorite new years traditions involve cake. Perhaps the most famous is Greek Vasilopita baked with a coin inside. Assuming he or she doesn't break a tooth the person who gets the piece with the coin should have good luck the rest of the year.

For Germans pancakes are considered so lucky that they are the very first thing eaten in the new year the batter ladeled into the skillet as the clock strikes midnight. In Ireland a fruitcake called barmbrack is served but alas only a few bites are eaten. The rest is thrown through the door to ward off famine from the house in the new year.

But in this country the black eyed pea is the luckiest food especially when cooked in a southern dish known as Hoppin' John. Given the nutritional benefits of black eyed peas Hoppin' John could well be lucky for your health. Perhaps just as importantly, it's also said to be a good hangover cure.

Tags: 
A Harte Appetite

Related Content

Eggnog!

By Dec 21, 2015
cnn.com

“You can never be too rich or too thin,” admonished Gloria Vanderbilt.

While her advice may be valid when applied to people, it is only half right when it comes to eggnog.  I’ve never tasted one that was too rich, but I’ve had plenty that were too thin.

A Harte Appetite: Coleslaw goes perfectly with many summer meals

By Jun 24, 2019
flickr user David Pursehouse (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The comedian Buddy Hackett used to tell the story about a man who didn't know anything about farming but who bought a farm anyway. A friend asked him what he was going to plant. "Razor blades and cabbages," the would-be farmer told him. "What could you possibly get out of that?" his friend asked. The landowner replied, "Coleslaw."

You can't blame that man for experimenting with "cutting-edge" agricultural methods. After all, coleslaw is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats, chicken, and fish that so often are the mainstays of summer meals.

A Harte Appetite: Molasses - A Sticky Situation

By Jan 20, 2020
flickr user Boston Public Library (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

Ever been in a sticky situation? We all have. But probably none as sticky as the Great Molasses Flood, sometimes called the Molasses Massacre, which hit Boston in 1919.

The tragedy occurred when over 2 million gallons of molasses stored in a 50-foot tall tank at the Purity Distilling Company burst forth, when the temperature rose from below zero one day to 40 degrees the next.

A wall of molasses estimated to be as high as 30 feet swept down Boston's Atlantic Avenue at the rate of 25-35 miles per hour, engulfing everything in its path.