Decontamination System For N95 Masks To Be Available Soon In Missouri

The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system will be available starting next week at 13 drop-off and pick-up sites in Missouri.

The system uses a process of vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 masks. Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Personal Protective Equipment can be reused up to 20 times.

"Through this system we will have the maximum capacity to decontaminate up to 80,000 N95 masks per day if needed," said Parson.

Hospitals, healthcare providers and first responder agencies will be able to use the new service at no cost.

The system is 100 percent federal funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s been approved for use through the Food and Drug Administration.

The system will be available for around six months.

