COVID-19 impact

There is no obvious benchmark for school leaders to use to decide whether it’s safe for teachers and students to be in classrooms together.
Gov. Mike Parson highlights Missouri's economic recovery, state unemployment rate continues to fall.
Wentzville’s 17,000 students are some of the first and the few in the broader St. Louis region to return to school in person. It’s an experience that’s being missed for most public school children and parents in St. Louis and St. Louis County.
Dr. Deborah Birx visits Missouri for a roundtable discussion regarding the coronavirus with Gov. Mike Parson and health officials.
There's a lot still up in the air about the coming school year, but here's a round-up of where Kansas City area schools stand now.
The head of the Missouri Health Department stands by his decision not to recommend statewide masks or social distancing policies, even as the federal government has designated the state a “red zone” for new coronavirus cases.
The Missouri Development Finance Board has announced the new "Small Communities Operating Capital Loan Relief Program" for Missouri incorporated cities…
The Missouri State Board of Education will relax attendance rules next year so school districts still get paid if they opt for hybrid instruction models.
Infectious disease experts encourage enforcing social distancing and requiring face masks for students and teachers and say child-to-adult transmission of COVID-19 is rare.
More than 1,000 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by St. Louis Public Radio. The state reached that grim milestone...