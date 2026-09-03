Two-Minute Drill: Southeast Missouri Food Bank and SEMO Redhawks Team Up Again to Sack Hunger

Southeast Missouri State University Athletics and Southeast Missouri Food Bank are teaming up for the fifth season of Sack Hunger, a campaign that turns defensive plays on the football field into meals for Southeast Missouri neighbors facing hunger.



For every sack recorded by the SEMO football defense during the 2026 season, participating sponsors will each donate $100 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to support its efforts to provide food to individuals and families across the region.



This year’s Sack Hunger sponsors are Coalter Insurance, First Midwest Bank, Midwest Sterilization, and the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. All four sponsors have supported the campaign for multiple years.



Last year’s Sack Hunger campaign raised more than $15,000 to help provide 60,000 meals to neighbors throughout Southeast Missouri.

Hunger continues to be a pressing issue across Southeast Missouri, with more than 69,000 individuals, or 1 in 5 people, experiencing food insecurity. That includes more than 20,000 children, or 1 in 4. Southeast Missouri Food Bank is seeing more people seeking food assistance throughout its 16-county service area and currently serves approximately 70,000 individuals each month.



Redhawks fans and Food Bank supporters are invited to the Sack Hunger tailgate before the SEMO football home opener on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Houck Stadium. The Redhawks will kick off at 6 p.m., and fans are encouraged to come early, stop by the Food Bank’s tailgate and say hello before the game.