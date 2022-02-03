Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Picked to Win 2022 OVC Softball Title

The reigning back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Champion Redhawks softball team is the preseason favorite in the 2022 OVC Preseason Poll, the league announced Thursday. SEMO garnered 16 of the possible 20 first-place votes and accumulated 157 points in the overall voting by OVC Head Coaches and Communication Directors. Austin Peay (140 pts.), Murray State (121 pts.), Eastern Illinois (107 pts.) and UT Martin (107 pts.) rounded out the top five.

SEMO is coming off a season where it went 30-17 overall en route to winning its second-straight and seventh overall OVC regular-season title. The Redhawks finished with a 23-6 record in league play with their 23 conference victories marking the most in program history. In the last two-plus seasons, SEMO put together an overall record of 121-60 and 55-18 mark in OVC play. Mark Redburn picked up his second OVC Coach of the Year accolade and Rachel Rook became only the second SEMO player in program history to win the league's coveted Pitcher of the Year honor. Rook returns for her final season in a Redhawk uniform after leading the OVC in wins (20), innings (163), strikeouts (196), shutouts (7) and opposing batting average (.191).

The Redhawks open the season next weekend on the road at the Southeastern Louisiana Tournament. SEMO will play its first five weekends on the road before their home opener will be March 19.

Follow the Redhawks on Twitter, now @SEMORedhawks