SEMO Spotlight: Paul Hinkle Campaigns for Campus Safety, Communication, and Serving Students

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with student government candidate Paul Hinkle, who discusses his background, current SGA role, and goals as he campaigns for vice president.

Paul is a Political Science Major from Oak Ridge. He currently serves in SGA in the executive position on student issues and previously represented the HSS College as a senator. He has observed and learned from the current vice president, Drew, and says that experience shapes his campaign.

Paul is running for vice president to continue the approach he admired from Drew and to build on that work. He describes the vice president's role as largely 'behind-the-scenes', which helps run the Senate and coordinates speakers and programming.

One of his primary personal priorities is campus safety. He praised the campus police, highlighted outreach he’s already done, including promoting the Regroup safety app, and wants to strengthen connections between students and campus public safety, so students can feel secure during their time at SEMO.

Communication and outreach are also central to his platform. Paul wants senators to better relay information from meetings to their classmates, and supports increased community communications from SGA. He aims to push awareness of SGA activities beyond social media by encouraging direct peer-to-peer engagement and greater senator involvement in sharing updates.

He intends to use his experience in student issues and executive duties to support committees and improve internal coordination. Paul also favors fostering partnerships with student media, such as The Arrow, to broaden coverage of public Senate meetings and increase student awareness of SGA actions.

Paul stressed the representative role of SGA and the need for senators to actively engage with the student body. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to speak and engage with students so far.