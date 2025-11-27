SEMO Spotlight: Brooke DeArman

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Brook DeArman, the Associate Director of International Student Services (PDSO/RO) and International Education and Services. DeArman was recently recognized by NAFSA, the Association of International Educators, as the 2025 Region IV Superstar.

DeArman discusses NAFSA and the reach it provides for the international student department: a voice in government affairs and providing resources for the legal status of students. She says it's an honor it is to be nominated by a coworker in the office of International Student Services, and chosen for the award by a committee of people she looks up to and considers experts in the field. The 2025 Region IV Superstar is one of the primary awards presented at the Region IV Conference.

Brooke also notes how important it is for her to facilitate the merging of our domestic and international student populations. She values the ability to see other perspectives and learn about diverse cultures during students' college years. Her job lately, with the decline of international students, is to focus much more heavily on the retention of students, ensuring Southeast Missouri State University is their first choice for a rich and fulfilling college experience.