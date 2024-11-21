© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Sarah Dietrich

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:01 PM CST
Dr. Sarah Dietrich visits KRCU studios to talk about teaching English as a second language and the U. S. State Department's English Language Specialist Project.
Dr. Sarah Dietrich is a professor of English and co-coordinator for the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) program at Southeast. She was selected for the English Language Specialist Project by the U.S. State Department.

In this episode, Dr. Dietrich shares her love for language and culture. Her passion for teaching English as a second language led her to apply for the English Language Specialist position. Today, she is imparting knowledge about the English language to professionals in the Kurdistan Region of Northern Iraq through a uniquely curated curriculum.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
