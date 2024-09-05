© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Elizabeth Jeffries

By Ashton Randolph
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:01 PM CDT
Elizabeth Jeffries, the Assistant Director of Campus Engagement at Southeast, visits KRCU studios to share her undergraduate experience and career journey at SEMO.
Elizabeth Jeffries is the Assistant Director of Campus Engagement at Southeast Missouri State University. She graduated from SEMO in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences with an emphasis in Pre-Medicine.

Elizabeth transferred to SEMO during her senior year of undergraduate studies and experienced student life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, one year after her graduation, Elizabeth joined the SEMO Office of Admissions team to encourage students to further their education and achieve their goals.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
