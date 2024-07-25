SEMO Spotlight: Alum Miracle Bird Continues Education and Advocacy with Prestigious Scholars Program

Miracle Bird was born and raised in Missouri, developing a deep passion for service and community at a young age. As the Southeast Missouri Coordinator, Miracle has worked with the non-profit Renew Missouri to fight against environmental injustice in Black communities.

The Legal Defense Fund's Marshall-Motley Scholars Program aims to train and inspire young scholars to become civil rights attorneys to advocate for Black communities in the South. With the help of this program, Miracle aspires to help the state of Missouri and give back to her own community.

In this interview, we discuss the LDF's Marshall-Motley Scholars Program and Miracle's passion for advocacy, civil rights, and local change happening in the Southeast Missouri area.

Miracle graduated in 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a double minor in Spanish and Writing. In 2024, she graduated SEMO with a Master's of Public Administration.

Miracle will continue her education at St. Louis University.

