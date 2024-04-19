© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Alysa Massey

By Ashton Randolph
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:02 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Alysa Massey visits KRCU studios to talk about her graduate research project and clinical experiences at Southeast.
Ashton Randolph
Alysa Massey visits KRCU studios to talk about her graduate research project and clinical experiences at Southeast.

Alysa Massey is a second-year graduate student in Southeast's Communication Disorders program.

Previously, Alysa obtained an Associate of Arts Degree from Mineral Area College and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Missouri State University.

In this episode, Alysa reflects on her graduate student research project and various clinical experiences on and off campus in the field of speech-language pathology.

She will graduate this summer with a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Disorders in the Class of 2024.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOCommunication Disordersresearchhigher education
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes