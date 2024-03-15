SEMO Spotlight: Breanna Miles

On this week's 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Breanna Miles.

Breanna is a senior at Southeast majoring in Corporate Communications and double minoring in Sports Management and Marketing.

Throughout her college career, Breanna has competed in sprints on the Women's Track and Field team at SEMO. She was named Female Track Athlete of the Year, earned first place in the 200-meter race, and set a new personal record in the 200-meter at the Indoor Ohio Valley Conference 2024.

In this episode, she talks about how overcoming obstacles has motivated her to achieve success on and off the track.